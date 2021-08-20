Bryan Felter talks freshman year experience, excited for year two

Felter spoke with the media for the first time since arriving on the banks last season describing his experience, his offseason improvements and more.

This year’s Scarlet Knights team is unlike some of the others in the past as they return 20 of their 22 starters from last season. One of those returning starters is interior offensive lineman Bryan Felter , who appeared in eight games, starting six of them at guard.

“The COVID season was definitely hard,” Felter said following practice. “There was no offseason, no real chance to jump in for what normally a freshman would have. It just meant that I would have to learn faster, get with all my coaches and older veteran players more to get me to where I am today.”

As Felter just mentioned he leaned on some of the veteran guys along the offensive line such as Nick Krimin (sixth year) and Raiqwon O’Neal (fourth year), both of whom have been mainstays in the lineup over the years.

“They are a great help,” said Felter. “I mean those guys I really look up to because they’ve kind of shown me the way of how I have to do things on the offensive line here at Rutgers.”

Not many offensive linemen start in their first year with the program and although there was an offseason, it didn’t seem like it to Felter as he has been working really hard this offseason to improve his technique.

“It’s fun coming out here everyday just being able to compete,” he said. “I’m getting bigger, stronger and faster and trying to be more powerful out of my stance. That’s pretty much what I’ve been doing, so I feel like I’m really coming into this camp stronger and more physical.”

Stay tuned for more on Felter and other Rutgers Football training camp news right here on The Knight Report!

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board