Brendan Bordner talks last year's move to OL, competition, and his hair

One February day last year prior to COVID-19 becoming a major thing here in the States, Rutgers football's Brendan Bordner went to head coach Greg Schiano's office. Then a defensive lineman, Bordner was presented the question and opportunity to switch over to the offensive line. That's not why Bordner went to talk to Schiano, but the topic of conversation became as such, and not too much later, the Ohio native was now playing on the other side of the ball. "It came up last February. I met with coach Schiano in kind of a normal meeting just talking about some other stuff and he put it on me without any hesitation," Bordner said after the Scarlet Knights' first training camp practice of 2021 on Wednesday. "He said to take some time with it, and then I switched over the second team activity right before the pandemic."

The position change came in time for Bordner to work at his new spot throughout spring practice, but that was cancelled. Bordner said he struggled early on, but started to get the hang of it. “I hadn’t played offensive line since (his time as a Jaguar at Hilliard Memorial Middle School),” Bordner said. “Throughout the pandemic, it was a little weird doing drills that coach (Andy) Aurich had us do. I’m sure if I look back at them it’ll be rough, but throughout the season I got more comfortable playing offensive line.” In 2019 and 2020, Bordner played in 20 games making 23 tackles. A year ago, he played in all nine with three starts on offense. The Hilliard Bradley High product started his first game at left tackle in the win against Purdue and also at right tackle in the win over Maryland. Bordner recovered three fumbles on the season as well. “It was great to get into the games and play on the O-line,” Bordner said. “I’ve played on defense in the past, so I didn’t have big eyes going in. Actually playing on the offensive line against other teams was big for me.” After not having a spring or a real training camp a year ago, Bordner now has a nine-game season, spring practice this past May, and the beginning of training camp this month under his belt on the O-line. “It’s big,” Bordner said. “Last year I felt like I was a defensive lineman playing on the offensive line. Now, I feel more at home on the offensive line.” Bordner said he’s gone from about 280 pounds to 305 since making the change. He also said that playing on the offensive line is very different from defense. “On the offensive line, you have to know what everybody else is doing and why,” Bordner said. “On D-line you can play dumb and only know your position. I like to think I know how to read a defense. There’s definitely a lot more thinking pre-snap.”