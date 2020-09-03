FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER 1ST, 2020 — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers Football fans should be excited with how Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson will involve the running backs within the offensive system. Gleeson has long used his running backs in different ways to take advantage of their skill set on the field. When looking back at Sean Gleeson’s one season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2019, starting Running Back Chubba Hubbard made a huge jump from a performance and statistical standpoint.