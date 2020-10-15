Breaking down Rutgers Football's top QB targets in the 2022 class
Quarterback recruiting is starting to wind down for the Rutgers Football program in the 2022 class, as the Scarlet Knights coaching staff is starting to shift focus to a select few signal callers.
Here, at The Knight Report, we've decided to break down the film of some of those quarterbacks to get a better view on how they play.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM TODAY AND PAY JUST $12 FOR YOUR FIRST YEAR -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news