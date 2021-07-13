A little more than a week ago, Rutgers Football’s top verbal commit in the class of 2022, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt competed against some of the top gunslingers in the country in the annual Elite 11 quarterback competition.

Although TKR wasn’t able to attend the event, Rivals.com did have National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney and National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman on hand and both offered their thoughts on Wimsatt’s performance.

