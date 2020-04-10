The ban on recruiting activity due to COVID-19 continues across the country, but that hasn't slowed down the Rutgers staff in their efforts to build an excellent Class of 2021.

The Scarlet Knights entered Friday with 10 commitments in their class, with the group ranked 13th nationally, including 7 of those players having issued verbals during the current lockdown.

The staff made that 8 during the period and 11 for the class overall just moments ago, as Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban wide receiver Brayden Fox announced his pledge to Greg Schiano and Rutgers via social media, following his "virtual visit" to RU earlier this week.

Fox spoke with The Knight Report about his decision to pick Rutgers over Michigan State and his other offers.