Rutgers recently added a wide receiver commitment to their class of 2021 with Max Patterson, but they're looking to add another player or two for the position group in the current cycle.

One player they have their eye on is Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban 2021 wide receiver Brayden Fox.The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Fox has Big Ten blood in his family, as his father Derek played for Penn State (where a guy named Greg Schiano recruited him) and his uncle Dustin played for Ohio State. Could the Knights keep that tradition going with the three-star prospect?



Brayden took the first step towards that possibly happening, by making a "virtual visit" with head coach Greg Schiano and his staff on Monday night, which featured a campus tour, facility tour, meeting with coaches, and an academic session, among other things.

Following spending the time with the Scarlet Knights, Fox sat down with The Knight Report to discuss the latest in his interest with the program.