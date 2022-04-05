Brandin Knight signs contract extension with Rutgers Basketball

The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Basketball assistant coach Brandin Knight has signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2023-24 season.

According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Knight signed a two-year contract extension with Rutgers earlier today.

The contract states that he will make $600,000 for the upcoming season and that number will increase to $625,000 for the following season. Knight's previous contract had him making $405,000 during the 2021-22 season.