Brandin Knight signs contract extension with Rutgers Basketball
The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Basketball assistant coach Brandin Knight has signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2023-24 season.
According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Knight signed a two-year contract extension with Rutgers earlier today.
The contract states that he will make $600,000 for the upcoming season and that number will increase to $625,000 for the following season. Knight's previous contract had him making $405,000 during the 2021-22 season.
There are also a couple of incentive based clauses in the contract:
- National Invitation Tournament post season appearance $ 5,000
- Conference regular season title (or share of title) $ 10,000
- Conference tournament championship $ 10,000
- NCAA Tournament first round appearance $ 10,000
- NCAA Tournament regional round appearance $ 10,000
- NCAA Elite Eight appearance $ 10,000
- NCAA Final Four appearance $ 20,000
- NCAA Tournament national semifinal win $ 20,000
- NCAA Tournament national championship $ 30,000
