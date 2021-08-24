Bold predictions for the 2021 Rutgers Football season
The heavily anticipated 2021 Rutgers Football season is just around the corner as training camp has begun and the season opener is just a few short weeks away.
However, before the season officially kicksoff, we here at The Knight Report offer our bold predictions for the upcoming season.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
RUTGERS WILL HAVE AN ALL-AMERICAN THIS SEASON….
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news