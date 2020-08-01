Big Ten Football: Official offer letters from each school
It’s August 1st, which means programs can now send out official offers to high school football prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Each school usually sends out either a written message or full letter along with a customized graphic with the recruit’s name and picture.
Here is a look at what each Big Ten program has handed out so far. The only one with no graphic out there yet is Northwestern.
ILLINOIS
Official Offer From Littyville 🔹🔸 pic.twitter.com/yCPaQoC3jv— Samari Collier (@1samari_) August 1, 2020
INDIANA
#LEO pic.twitter.com/EZWAUK3It0— James Evans (@James10Evans) July 31, 2020
It’s a blessing, thank you god ! 🙏🏾#LEO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TkHs3Qx3XC— LJ3 🙏🏾 (@Watch_Larry) August 1, 2020
IOWA
Official Offer🐤‼️@HawkeyeFootball #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/YJBAEjUdcG— Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) August 1, 2020
MARYLAND
🙏🏽 #Terps pic.twitter.com/tqtqtwYW2F— De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren (@Ayoooo_daeee) August 1, 2020
MICHIGAN
Dream Come True 🙏🏻〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/NxYXRM6ZGL— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 1, 2020
MICHIGAN STATE
Blessed to be a Spartan💚 #GoGreen #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/EZNA5Cfctr— Tyson Watson (@TysonWatson14) August 1, 2020
MINNESOTA
A long time dream! Blessed to receive my official scholarship to the University of Minnesota 〽️🛶 #RTB @Coach_Fleck @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/nozaZHv1dx— Brady Boyd (@bradyboyd_) August 1, 2020
NEBRASKA
Nebraska Official Offer!! #GBR🌽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TxxdVfXcNL— Logan Fano (@LoganFano) August 1, 2020
OHIO STATE
Official!🙏🏾 #GoBucks❤️🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/YubZZgEay1— Ju (@MarvHarrisonJr) August 1, 2020
PENN STATE
Blessings! Can’t wait for these next years in happy valley🤞🏽🦁 pic.twitter.com/frh6LILZJB— Jeffrey Davis Jr. (@3Jeffrey22) August 1, 2020
PURDUE
Purdue University Official Offer ⭐️🤬🚂 pic.twitter.com/mBiYCB3dcp— KyMontgomery⭐️ (@KyranMontgomer2) August 1, 2020
RUTGERS
August 1st marks the first day that schools can officially offer scholarships, so today you’ll see social media flooded with tons of pictures and graphics!— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) August 1, 2020
Here’s a look at what the #Rutgers official offer looks like via @brayfox04 IG story. pic.twitter.com/N7ltzWc2Mi
WISCONSIN
Thankful... #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers pic.twitter.com/r1s376mwAL— Juice👑 (@_skylerbell5) August 1, 2020
--------------------------------------------------------------
