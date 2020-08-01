 Big Ten Football: Official offer letters from each school
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 10:26:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

It’s August 1st, which means programs can now send out official offers to high school football prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.

Each school usually sends out either a written message or full letter along with a customized graphic with the recruit’s name and picture.

Here is a look at what each Big Ten program has handed out so far. The only one with no graphic out there yet is Northwestern.

ILLINOIS

INDIANA

IOWA

MARYLAND

MICHIGAN

MICHIGAN STATE

MINNESOTA

NEBRASKA

OHIO STATE

PENN STATE

PURDUE

RUTGERS

WISCONSIN

--------------------------------------------------------------

