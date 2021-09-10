Here on The Knight Report we try to provide you guys with the best information possible about Rutgers Football.

With that being said, TKR had the chance to talk with Ryan Murray of CuseConfidential.com or better known as the Rivals-Syracuse site, as he offers us a chance to learn more about the 2021 Syracuse Football team.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE