BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Clemson Tigers Basketball Edition
For the first time in 30 years, Rutgers Basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament and this past Sunday they finally learned who their first round matchup would be against and that was the Clemson Tigers.
To learn more about the Tigers' basketball program, TKR spoke with Tiger Illustrated.com's Larry Williams, the lead hoops writer on the Clemson-Rivals site.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news