Beer Belly Frank offers his bets for week six of Big Ten Football

Beer Belly Frank is back for for week six of college football and has his gambling picks for each Big Ten matchup this upcoming Saturday afternoon. Don't forget Beer Belly Frank is now on Twitter and will be placing live in-game bets, as well as other sports that I'm favoring throughout the week. So give it a follow -- @BeerBellyFrank.

RUTGERS (-2.0) AT NORTHWESTERN Very tempting to hit the under in this game, but in the end I decided the steer clear after watching Rutgers give up quite a few long scores last week. The Scarlet Knights should win this game against a poor Northwestern team, but if they don’t, it might be my last time getting burned by them this season. THE PICK: Rutgers -2.0

MICHIGAN STATE (-4.5) AT INDIANA Michigan St. comes into this game at 6-0 and should be the clear pick here only giving 4.5 to an underwhelming Indiana team, who has greatly regressed from last season it seems. However I’m a sucker for a homecoming game and does anyone really think the Spartans aren't going to slip up at some point? Look for Indiana to win or if not at least cover and keep this one close in front of a ton of Hoosier alumni. THE PICK: Indiana +4.5

NEBRASKA (-4.0) AT MINNESOTA I have a problem where I cannot bring myself to bet Nebraska, ever since they lost to Illinois in their season opener, I've had trust issues with their QB Adrian Martinez, even though he’s played well in the team's other five games this year. However he's burned me too many times in the past and I especially can’t have them laying points on the road. I On top of that Minnesota is due for a statement win to help get themselves back on track for a bowl game, so I'm going with PJ Fleck and crew to get back in the win column. THE PICK: Minnesota +4.0

PURDUE AT IOWA (-11.5) Sometimes you just have to take the better team. 11.5 is a lot of points and I’m a little nervous taking Iowa after a huge emotional victory versus Penn State last week, but I think they will get there. The Hawkeyes should dominate Purdue on both sides of the ball early and often, plus they are once again playing inside Kinnick Stadium and there seems to be a little magic in the air in Iowa this year. THE PICK: Iowa –11.5

ARMY AT WISCONSIN (-14.0) After watching Wisconsin play football this year it should be clear and obvious never take an over in any of their games. Last week it was slightly painful to watch them and even worse to watch Illinois try to move the ball up and down the field. However this total is just too low for me, this is a bet that I could see coming to a close to being done by halftime. THE PICK: Over 39 total points