Beer Belly Frank offers his bets for week five of Big Ten Football

We are back for this week for Week 5 of Big 10 football. I gave my initial picks for the season and then just recently gave you all an update on how they are doing, but have been MIA the rest of the year. Some might say I was out late too many Friday nights and couldn't beat the hangover to write these picks for you all. Some might also say I have just been studying the board every single week on a grind to give you guys the best picks the rest of the way. No one can really know which of these scenarios are true, but I guess we will find out this week.

PENN STATE AT IOWA (-1.5) This is the matchup of the week in not only the Big 10 but all of college football. #4 Penn State is traveling to #3 Iowa in what could likely decide who represents the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. This will likely be a defensive showdown between the two teams, which is exactly how Iowa likes to play. All that being said I still like the Nittany Lions to come through this week. I think Penn State slows down Iowa’s run game, and they force Spencer Petras to make plays through the air. Also look out for Senior WR Jahan Dotson to make a big play in this game. THE PICK: Penn State +1.5

MICHIGAN STATE (-5.5) AT RUTGERS Coming into the year this is a game I expect Rutgers to win on their schedule. Michigan State has surprised a lot of people this year, but I still don’t think they have beat anyone that good. Their best win was against a ranked Miami team on the road, which would look better if not for the fact that Miami has just looked awful this year. Rutgers on the other hand has also won the games they were supposed to and played with top 10 Michigan two weeks ago. Give me the points in this one. THE PICK: Rutgers +5.5

MARYLAND AT OHIO STATE (-21) Ohio State did not look great at the start of the year, but the last 10 quarters they played have looked like a much-improved team. I also expect a so far over achieving Maryland team to come back down to earth in this one. Think this one could get ugly early on and Ohio State rolls at home. THE PICK: Ohio State -21

MICHIGAN(-3.5) AT NEBRASKA This is the night game for the Big 10 which I’m a little nervous for. I do not understand how Michigan is only a –3.5-point favorite in this game. I would expect it to be more in the 7–10-point range, but I assume Vegas knows more than me. I just have not been impressed watching Nebraska at all this year, so against better judgement I will take Michigan giving the points on the road. THE PICK: Michigan –3.5

WISCONSIN (-11) AT ILLINOIS For this game, since I have been MIA for so long, I’m going to have two picks. The first is the under 42. I don’t know if you guys have been watching these two teams try to move the ball, but for your guy's sake I hope not. Both offenses have looked horrible to start the year and I don’t see how that would change here in this game. Because I think it's going to be very low scoring also give me the home team getting double digits. Maybe Wisconsin will prove me wrong and actually score 20 points in a game for once. THE PICK: Illinois +11 / Under 42 total points