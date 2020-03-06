Welcome to part three of our three part series, previewing each weight class in the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament. Here's an inside look at the bracket seeds, analysis, and predictions in TKR’s heavy weight preview for the Big Ten tournament this weekend. *Disclaimer – predictions are assumed as if each wrestler wrestles through the tournament*

Billy Janzer (Rutgers Athletics)

184-POUNDS….. 1. Aaron Brooks, PSU 2. Cameron Caffey, MSU 3. Abe Assad, IOWA 4. Taylor Venz, NEB 5. Billy Janzer, RU 6. Rocky Jordan, OSU 7. Zac Braunagel, ILL 8. Owen Webster, MINN 9. Johnny Sebastian, WIS 10. Jelani Embree, MICH 11. Max Lyon, PUR 12. Jack Jessen, NU 13. Jake Hinz, IND 14. Kyle Jasenski, MD THE FAVORITE: Aaron Brooks THE DARK HORSE: Taylor Venz THE SKINNY: There is a ton of brackets in this tournament that have three, four or five wrestlers who could place in any order. But there may not be a deeper bracket than 184-lbs, which is validated by the ten automatic qualifying bids they were granted. Aaron Brooks has lived up to his hype so far this season, earning the number one seed with a 12 – 1 record. Brooks could be tested in the semi-finals by Nebraska’s Taylor Venz, who gave Brooks his only loss this season. Cameron Caffey sits at the two seed, who is on a red-hot ten match win streak. It is possible that Caffey could run into Abe Assad in the semi-finals on the bottom half of the bracket. Assad was crowned the starter for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half of the season, after battling out a three-man competition. Billy Janzer has proven to be as tough as anyone in this bracket. Though he may not be as technically sound as the top tier in this group, his tenacity and intensity are tough to match. Do not be surprised to see lower seeds such as Janzer, Rocky Jordan, or Zac Braunagel make a run to the semis, or even the finals. TOP FOUR..... Brooks Assad Caffey Venz

NCAA BID ALLOCATIONS FOR BIG TEN: 10 DOES THE SCARLET KNIGHT ADVANCE? Yes.

Jordan Pagano (Twitter - @RUWrestling)

197-POUNDS….. 1. Kollin Moore, OSU 2. Eric Schultz, NEB 3. Jacob Warner, IOWA 4. Christian Brunner, PUR 5. Lucas Davison, NU 6. Shakur Rasheed, PSU 7. Jordan Pagano, RU 8. Jackson Striggow, MICH 9. Jaron Smith, MD 10. Hunter Ritter, MINN 11. Matt Wroblewski, ILL 12. Nick May, MSU 13. Taylor Watkins, WIS 14. Nick Willham, IND THE FAVORITE: Kollin Moore THE DARK HORSE: Shakur Rasheed THE SKINNY: This bracket probably does not need to be wrestled to crown the champion. Kollin Moore as been not just the most dominant wrestler in the country at 197-lbs, but one of the most dominant wrestlers pound-for-pound. However, there will be a dogfight for those final five remaining bids. This bracket may have been deserving of another bid, or two, but that will mean those who punch their ticket from the Big Ten at 197-lbs truly earned it. Eric Schultz, the redshirt junior from Nebraska, has been pretty good himself. Schultz’s only conference loss comes from Moore, but Schultz was perfect against the rest of the conference opponents he encountered. Shakur Rasheed is one to keep an eye on in this bracket, as well. Rasheed has had an injury-plagued career, and probably not the season he has hoped for. However, “Sugar Shak”, as he is commonly referred to, has the ability to make some noise this weekend, and even in Minneapolis in two weeks. Jordan Pagano sits outside the automatic-qualifier spot from a seeding perspective, but he is more than capable of punching his ticket to the NCAA tournament. Pagano has a number of ranked wins this season, proving that he can hang amongst the top grapplers in the country. TOP FOUR..... Moore Schultz Warner Davison NCAA BID ALLOCATIONS FOR BIG TEN: 6 DOES THE SCARLET KNIGHT ADVANCE? Yes

Alex Esposito (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)