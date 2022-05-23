B1G HOOPS OFFSEASON: Tracking transfers across the conference

There might not be a lot of clarity in terms of what is allowed and isn’t allowed in college athletics at the moment as the powers that be of the NCAA continue debate if they should allow this or not allow that. However one thing that is for certain is the NCAA Transfer Portal and currently there are over 1,670 total prospects that have entered the transfer portal in 2022. With that being said, it can be hard to track who is going where, so we here at Rivals have decided to see how each Big Ten program has fared so far in regards to the transfer portal this 2022 offseason.

BIG TEN DEPARTURES TEAM Transfers Out POWER CONF. OTHER SCHOOL UNDECIDED ILLINOIS 4 1 1 2 INDIANA 4 2 2 0 IOWA 1 1 0 0 MARYLAND 3 0 2 1 MICHIGAN 3 1 2 0 MICHIGAN STATE 1 1 0 0 MINNESOTA 1 0 0 1 NEBRASKA 3 0 2 1 NORTHWESTERN 2 1 0 1 OHIO STATE 2 1 0 1 PENN STATE 1 0 1 0 PURDUE 2 0 1 1 RUTGERS 0 0 0 0 WISCONSIN 3 0 2 1

BIG TEN ADDITIONS TEAM Transfers In POWER CONF. OTHER SCHOOL ILLINOIS 2 2 0 INDIANA 0 0 0 IOWA 0 0 0 MARYLAND 2 1 1 MICHIGAN 1 0 1 MICHIGAN STATE 0 0 0 MINNESOTA 3 1 2 NEBRASKA 2 1 1 NORTHWESTERN 1 0 1 OHIO STATE 3 2 1 PENN STATE 2 0 2 PURDUE 0 0 0 RUTGERS 1 0 1 WISCONSIN 2 0 2

TEAM BY TEAM BREAKDOWN

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

INDIANA HOOSIERS

DEPARTURES G Rob Phinisee -- Cincinnati (STORY) STATS: 25GP | 18.3mpg | 4.5ppg | 2.1rpg | 1.7apg | 31.2 FG% | 26.4 3P% NOTES: Indiana native, former four-star recruit ranked No. 103 in 2018 class. G Khristian Lander -- Western Kentucky (STORY) STATS: 13GP | 8.8mpg | 2.9ppg | 0.8rpg | 0.9apg | 45.2 FG% | 33.3 3P% NOTES: Five-star recruit from 2021, reclassified to 2020 and now transferring. G Parker Stewart -- UT Martin STATS: 34GP (31GS) | 24.4mpg | 6.2ppg | 2.1rpg | 1.0apg | 37.4 FG% | 39.3 3P% NOTES: Started out at Pitt, transferred to UT-Martin then to Indiana, now back at UT-Martin. C Michael Durr -- Univ. of Central Florida STATS: 30GP | 7.1mpg | 1.5ppg | 1.0rpg | 0.2bpg | 38.2 FG% | 73.1 FT% NOTES: Played three years at UCF, one at Indiana and now headed back to Florida. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS NONE.

IOWA HAWKEYES

DEPARTURES G Joe Toussaint -- West Virginia (STORY) STATS: 36GP (21GS) | 17.4mpg | 4.3ppg | 1.7rpg | 3.2apg | 42.3 FG% | 25.7 3P% NOTES: New York native, ranked No. 45 overall PG in 2019 class. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS NONE.

MARYLAND TERRAPINS

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

DEPARTURES F Julius Marble II -- Texas A&M STATS: 36GP (4GS) | 14.4mpg | 6.4ppg | 3.3rpg | 0.5bpg | 59.2 FG% | 76.6 FT% NOTES: Texas native heading back home, former top 35 ranked power forward in 2019. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS NONE.

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

DEPARTURES G Abdoulaye Thiam -- Undecided (STORY) STATS: 15GP | 3.3mpg | 0.8ppg | 0.3rpg | 0.1apg | 25.0 FG% | 1.000 FT% NOTES: Former JUCO product, only saw little playing time this past season. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS G Taurus Samuels -- Dartmouth (STORY) STATS: 23GS | 28.5mpg | 9.4ppg | 2.1rpg | 1.7apg | 36.5 FG% | 31.3 3P% NOTES: Slowly improved in each of his of his three seasons with Dartmouth. G Ta'Lon Cooper -- Morehead State (STORY) STATS: 34GS | 33.9mpg | 9.1ppg | 4.5rpg | 5.9apg | 40.8 FG% | 33.3 3P% NOTES: Played his high school ball with former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. F Dawson Garcia -- North Carolina (STORY) STATS: 16GP (12GS) | 20.6mpg | 9.0ppg | 5.5rpg | 0.7apg | 40.5 FG% | 37.5 3P% NOTES: Started out at Marquette, earning Big East All-Freshman team before transferring to UNC.

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

DEPARTURES G Keon Edwards -- Undecided (STORY) STATS: 19GP (5GS) | 5.6mpg | 0.5ppg | 0.7rpg | 0.1apg | 19.0 FG% | 6.7 3P% NOTES: Former four-star recruit that started out his career with DePaul. F Trevor Lakes -- Southern Indiana (STORY) STATS: 8GP | 8.9mpg | 1.5ppg | 0.9rpg | 0.5bpg | 28.6 FG% | 23.1 3P% NOTES: Former four-star recruit that started out his career with DePaul. C Eduardo Andre -- Fresno State (STORY) STATS: 30GP | 11.5mpg | 3.1ppg | 3.2rpg | 0.3apg | 57.1 FG% | 52.4 FT% NOTES: London native, was a key piece off the bench for Nebraska. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS G Sam Griesel -- North Dakota State (STORY) STATS: 26GP (25GS) | 33.4mpg | 14.3ppg | 6.6rpg | 3.4apg | 48.2 FG% | 37.9 3P% NOTES: Nebraska native, two-time All-Summit Conference selection. F Juwan Gary -- Alabama (STORY) STATS: 29GP (16GS) | 15.6mpg | 6.5ppg | 3.4rpg | 0.3apg | 51.4 FG% | 22.0 3P% NOTES: No. 101 prospect in 2019, key bench piece for Bama last year.

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

DEPARTURES G Sam Sessoms -- Coppin State (STORY) STATS: 31GP (10GS) | 27.6mpg |11.6ppg | 1.5rpg | 1.2apg | 30.8 FG% | 32.1 3P% NOTES: Started out at Binghamton before PSU, played a sixth man role for the Lions. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS G Camren Wynter-- Drexel (STORY) STATS: 29GS | 34.8mpg | 15.8ppg | 5.3rpg | 4.6apg | 43.4 FG% | 27.8 3P% NOTES: Finished third in CAA in PPG, second in APG and won CAA Tournament MVP. G Andrew Funk -- Bucknell (STORY) STATS: 32GS | 36.6mpg | 17.6ppg | 3.6rpg | 3.0apg | 43.2 FG% | 36.3 3P% NOTES: Pennsylvania native, All-Patriot League selection and finished second in PPG.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

DEPARTURES G Isaiah Thompson -- Florida Gulf Coast (STORY) STATS: 37GP (20GS) | 16.4mpg | 4.2ppg | 1.0rpg | 0.9apg | 43.6 FG% | 42.4 3P% NOTES: Indiana native, was ranked No. 32 ranked PG in 2019 class. G Eric Hunter Jr. -- Undecided STATS: 37GP (19GS) | 25.8mpg | 6.2ppg | 2.1rpg | 2.0apg | 46.2 FG% | 43.6 3P% NOTES: No. 121 ranked recruit in 2018, minutes dwindled a lot since sophomore year. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS NONE.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS

DEPARTURES NONE. -------------------------------------------------------------- ADDITIONS G Cameron Spencer -- Loyola-Md. (STORY) STATS: 30GS | 36.9mpg | 18.9ppg | 4.8rpg | 3.2apg | 46.8 FG% | 35.3 3P% NOTES: All-Patriot League first team, led entire Patriot League in scoring last season.

WISCONSIN BADGERS