Rutgers Basketball lands Loyola transfer G Cam Spencer

It feels like the offseason has dragged on a bit since the NCAA Tournament ended just a few weeks ago, but there is finally some news about the Rutgers Basketball program today as they have landed a commitment from transfer guard Cam Spencer.

Spencer is a Davidsonville, Md. native and spent the past four seasons with the Loyola Greyhounds basketball program.

This past season was easily Spencer’s best as he took his scoring to another level, averaging 18.9 points per game on 46.8% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. Now he wasn't just a scorer as he did a little bit of everything for his team, also chipping in 4.8 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game.

Now some might ask, where does Spencer fit on this Scarlet Knights team heading into the 2022-23 season, as of right now expect him to fill the open guard spot left vacant by Geo Baker as Spencer will bring some much needed scoring to a team that had the 174th best offensive rating in division on last season.

Stay tuned right here for more on Spencer’s decision, as well as a break down of his game right here on The Knight Report!