“There were a lot of ups and downs but I stayed consistent,” Hyatt said. “I feel like I grew as a person and I’m very thankful for the connections I made during my time here. Rutgers is my second home and I’m really grateful for my time here.”

Despite falling to Ohio State on senior day 73-51, Aundre Hyatt discussed his time at Rutgers and how it shaped him into the man he is today.

Although the names and faces changed over the years, Hyatt stuck around with the Scarlet Knights and explained what it meant to play in front of the Scarlet faithful.

“Once I commit to something I’m committed,” he said. “I’m going to give it my all and I’ve played a lot of games but I feel like I had the most fun here playing in front of these fans. It was a great journey, I’ve been a part of the great teams and we’ve had a rough year this year but I wouldn’t trade it for the world it’s been a great experience.”

Hyatt joined Rutgers ahead of the 2021-22 season after three seasons at LSU where he helped lead his team to an SEC championship game. He also explained what went into his decision to join head coach Steve Pikiell’s squad.

“I remember coming out of high school Rutgers was in my top three so I already had a connection with Pike,” he said. “When I was at LSU I was watching Rutgers throughout the years and seeing their style of play and I felt like when I entered the portal it was the best fit for me. I always knew Rutgers was home for me and I’m really thankful for my past three years here.”

As a Bronx native, Hyatt described what it was like going down to Louisiana and how his time at the Miller School in Charlottesville, Virginia helped prepare him for his journey.

“I went to prep school in Virginia so I was already pretty familiar with the South,” he said. “But LSU was a great experience, I met a lot of people, the food was amazing, and SEC basketball was really fun.”