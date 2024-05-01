Athan Kaliakmanis named Rutgers Football starting quarterback for 2024
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano announced today that Athan Kaliakmanis will be the starting quarterback to start the 2024 season for the Scarlet Knights per a source.
Kaliakmanis is 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt-junior quarterback who has appeared in 23 games (17 starts) for the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the past two seasons before transferring to Rutgers this offseason.
As the primary starter for the Gophers last season, Kaliakmanis went 156-of-294 for a total of 1,838 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed the ball 74 times for 92 yards and two more scores.
Coming out of high school, Wimsatt was ranked pretty highly among the quarterbacks prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, ranked as a 5.7, three-star, the No. 10 overall player in Illinois and the No. 17 overall pro-style quarterback for his recruiting cycle. At the end of his recruitment, he chose Minnesota over eight other offers from schools like Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and several others.
Behind Kaliakmanis on the depth chart is redshirt freshman QB Ajani Sheppard who is projected to serve as his main backup and then behind him is true freshman AJ Surace who enrolled earlier this spring.
How will Kaliakamnis perform this season? Only time will tell, but with reuniting with his former Offensive Coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca should help him with his development.
