Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano announced today that Athan Kaliakmanis will be the starting quarterback to start the 2024 season for the Scarlet Knights per a source.

Kaliakmanis is 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt-junior quarterback who has appeared in 23 games (17 starts) for the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the past two seasons before transferring to Rutgers this offseason.

As the primary starter for the Gophers last season, Kaliakmanis went 156-of-294 for a total of 1,838 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed the ball 74 times for 92 yards and two more scores.