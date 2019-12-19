Secondary coach Fran Brown has made an immediate impact after TKR first reported he was hired by Rutgers Football on Dec. 7.

Since coming over from Temple where was the co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach, Brown was instrumental in helping the Scarlet Knights flip and sign linebacker Tyreem Powell, cornerback Malachi Melton, cornerback Chris Long, wide receiver Robert Longerbeam, as well as gain transfer Peyton Powell, an athlete.

"Fran Brown jumped on board about midway through and did an incredible job as well," Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said during his teleconference on Wednesday.

A native of Camden down in southern New Jersey, Brown's relationships from the aforementioned players, who all previously had ties to him, were key.

Powell (Vineland), Melton (Cedar Creek/Egg Harbor), and Long (Willingboro) are all South Jersey products. Long and Longerbeam, who hails from Virginia, were both committed to Temple where Brown previously was.

Before Brown was at Temple, he was at Baylor for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Powell, who is from Texas, originally signed to play for the Bears in the class of 2019 and was recruited there by Brown.

“I thought it was critical," Schiano told TKR about Brown. "I’ve known of Fran for a number of years. I didn’t not have a relationship (with him) previously. People that I am close to did have a relationship with Fran. But, from the first time we talked on the phone, we hit it off. That man is an excellent recruiter, but what I think gets lost sometimes is that he’s an excellent defensive coach. I can’t wait to do football with him. I’m sure I’m going to learn a lot. I’m excited. He has a great mindset and a great positive outlook on young people. He really cares about young people."

Last season, Brown guided a defensive Owls unit that ranked high nationally in red zone defense (fourth), sacks (10th) defensive touchdowns (11th), tackles for loss (12th) and fumbles recovered (13th).

In 2015, Brown coached cornerback Sean Chandler, who was a second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection. His 2014 cornerback group saw a big improvement from 2013 as the Owls shed over 100 passing yards per game allowed (186.9 compared to 298.6) and was led by Tavon Young, who earned All-American Athletic Conference honors. Temple also allowed just nine passing touchdowns after giving up 24 in 2013.

In 2014, Rivals also named Brown one of the top recruiters in the American Athletic Conference while he was at Temple the first time around. It was then where built a reputation developing countless players including P.J. Walker, Nate Hairston, Haason Reddick, Jullian Taylor, Sharif Finch, Jacob Martin, and Ryquell Armstead.

"Since the last time I was here, I’ve had three sons be recruited to play college football. I’ve learned a lot from the other side. I’ve learned a lot listening to those phone calls that come back home and I think it’s having an influence on the people we’re hiring. I’m looking at it from a parent standpoint more than anything. But Fran did an incredible job. He had really strong relationships with recruits. I give guys credit. This whole thing with commitments is a tricky game. I give guys credit because something changed at Rutgers. Now they have to make a new decision. Some guys decided the best new decision was to change their commitment and jump on board with us. They had the guts to access the new situation and make a change.”

