Bailey shines, Rutgers Basketball struggles in loss to Indiana

Despite a career-high 39 points from Ace Bailey, Rutgers Basketball could not overcome its deficiencies and the loss of Dylan Harper as it fell to Indiana 84-74 in Assembly Hall.

Rutgers struggled early in the second half as Indiana used a 9-0 run to take a 56-48 lead with 12:35 remaining in the game.

The Scarlet Knights tried to battle back and used a 14-2 run to make it a 58-52 game with 9:05 left following a 3-pointer from Ace Bailey. Indiana had a response for every Rutgers run though as it used a 13-5 run to take a 71-57 lead with 4:08 remaining, capped off by a 3-pointer from Trey Galloway.

Indiana dominated the offensive glass as it recorded 18 offensive rebounds, leading to 34 second-chance points. The Hoosiers out-rebounded Rutgers 48-36 with Oumar Ballo leading the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Myles Rice led Indiana in scoring with 21 points and five rebounds while Mackenzie Mgbako had 16 points and seven rebounds. Galloway added 11 points and five rebounds.

Bailey did it all for Rutgers as he tallied eight rebounds and four blocks. It was not enough though as Jamichael Davis was the Scarlet Knights' second-leading scorer with nine points.

Bailey carried Rutgers in the first half as he recorded 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting, four rebounds, and three blocks. It was not enough though as the Scarlet Knights went into halftime trailing 41-34.

After falling behind 16-10 early in the first half, Rutgers used a 13-0 run to take a 23-16 lead with 10:04 remaining in the half. Indiana battled back though and used a 10-0 run to take a 34-29 lead with 4:07 left.

The Scarlet Knights were hammered on the offensive glass in the opening half as Indiana recorded 12 offensive rebounds, leading to 21 second-chance points. Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with nine points.

Indiana's Malik Reneau was ruled out after suffering a lower-body injury early in the game.