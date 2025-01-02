Rutgers Football lands UNLV Transfer Safety Jett Elad

Elad is listed at 6-foot-1, 205-pounds prospect and hails from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, but he played his high school ball at Saint Ignatius over in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition today, as UNLVTransfer Safety Jett Elad has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Elad was ranked as a 5.4, two-star prospect and committed to Ohio over offers from the likes of Akron, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, Kent State, Liberty, New Mexico State, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

Henderson went on to spend three seasons at Ohio, appearing in 12 total games and finished with 46 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions before heading to Garden City CC, a JUCO program located in Kansas.

After one season at JUCO, Elad bounced back to the Group of Five level with UNLV in 2023 and 2024, where he appeared in 27 games. This past season as a redshirt senior, Elad finished with 84 total tackles (54 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 1 interception, 7 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

According to PFF, he graded out as one of the better safeties in the nation this season, finishing with an overall grade of 76.6 , which places him at 160th out of 919 qualifying safeties.

Ladd has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.