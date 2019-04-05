Beat the Streets – New York has announced their first match up for the May 6th Grapple at the Garden, and it will be an all New Jersey matchup at 70 KG. Rutgers wrestling’s Anthony Ashnault is going to take on James Green in the battle of the United States world team vs the NCAA champions. Ashnault just came off a historic senior campaign, and career, where he was a four-time NCAA All-American for Rutgers University. Ashnault’s fourth All-American finish was his best, when he defeated Ohio State’s Micah Jordan to claim the 149-pound NCAA title.

Though Ashnault is known for his success in folkstyle, Ashnault has his fair share of accolades in freestyle as well. Ashnault wrestled in the summer of 2018 with Athletes in Action at the 2018 East Asia Cup, where Ashnault had an unblemished record. Prior to that, Ashnault won the University Nationals in 2014, notably defeating former NCAA champion, Jason Tsirtis. Green is no stranger to folkstyle and freestyle success either. James Green, like Ashnault, was a NJSIAA state champion at Willingboro (NJ) high school. Green went on to wrestle for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where he too was four-time NCAA All-American. Green, however, has a bit more freestyle success to his name than Ashnault. Green is four-time representative on the United States world team. Green earned world medals in two of his four trips to the world championships, winning bronze in 2015, and a silver medal in 2017.

In addition to having more experience, Green will most likely have the size advantage at 70 KG. Ashnault has wrestled all season at 149-pounds , five pounds beneath the 70-kilogram equivalent of 154-pounds. Ashnault joins 2019 Rutgers commit, Jojo Aragona, as the second representative from the Scarlet Knights at the charity event. Fans who want to catch the action live on May 6th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden can purchase tickets now from Ticketmaster.