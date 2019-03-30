We asked and you answered! We are pumped to announce our boys high school match up at #grappleatthegarden will be @adambusiello from @esmvw vs. @JoJo__Aragona from @PopeJohnLions Don’t miss out your chance to see these rising stars face off at #MSG . https://t.co/EI1ekbuscn pic.twitter.com/0vpmoYFngI

Following a historic weekend for Rutgers wrestling, exciting things continue to be happening for the program. This week it was announced that 2019 recruit, Jojo Aragona, will be wrestling in the “Grapple at the Garden” presented by Beat the Streets. Aragona will take on future Arizona State Sun Devil, Adam Busiello, from Eastport, New York.

Aragona recently capped off what was a phenomenal senior campaign a few weeks ago. The soon-to-be Scarlet Knight began the year winning Flowrestling’s “Who’s Number One” dual, making Aragona the top ranked 138 – lb grappler in the country. Aragona went on to cap off his phenomenal senior campaign by claiming the 138 – lb New Jersey state title earlier this March.

Though Aragona has proved to be the best wrestler in the nation, his opponent comes in with an eye-opening resume as well. Adam Busiello, from Eastport High School (NY), finished his high school career with a career record of 299-9. Busiello claimed five New York state titles.

Busiello has also become a household name in high school wrestling with his historic run at the Super 32 tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Busiello, throughout his career, won six Super 32 titles in a row. In that stretch, one of his finals victories was 5 – 0 decision over Jojo Aragona in 2015 at 106 – lbs.

Aragona and Busiello will go at it on May 6th in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event will also feature a dual of Team USA vs. NCAA Champions, that will give fans the opportunity to watch the USA’s best compete live.

This will mark the 10th consecutive year for Beat the Streets annual showcase. Beat the Streets is an organization that raises money for underfunded wrestling programs, particularly in urban areas. Fans can purchase tickets to the event now online, and not just have the opportunity to see great wrestling, but will also contribute to a great cause.