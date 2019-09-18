For the first time since Nov. 6, 2004, Rutgers and Boston College, two old Big East Conference rivals and still regional rivals, will meet for the 26th time on at noon on Saturday inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Boston College currently holds a 19-6-1 record against the Scarlet Knights, including 9-3 with Rutgers has the home team. In their last meeting, Boston College won, 35-25, in Chestnut Hill, Ma. The last Rutgers win came at Rutgers Stadium on Aug. 31, 1991 by a score of 20-13, the inaugural league game for the Big East.

The Scarlet Knights won the first-ever game between the two programs way back in 1919, 13-7.

“Just looking ahead to our next opponent, Boston College comes to town. It's really an old-school rivalry renewed. Really excited about this game,” Rutgers head coach Chris Ash said on Monday. “I think it's a great game for this region two, teams fairly close together, Power Five conferences, old-school rivalry. Got a lot of respect for their program and what they have done over the years and mostly recently with coach Steve Addazio, he does a great job. I just like the style of play. They want to run the ball, stop the run, play good special teams. They play hard, physical team and well-coached and they don't beat themselves.

“But it's a great opportunity for us to play a quality opponent here at our stadium, and with that, I hope the fans will show up. In our last home game, the fans as we talked about were an X-factor in that game, especially the student section. They showed up with great energy and passion and cheered throughout the game and really made the difference in that game and I'm hoping we can get that energy here on Saturday against a good opponent.”

With Rutgers sitting at 1-1 after two games and the fans being dissatisfied of the product on the field and the job Ash has done, the game against the Eagles has become a big one, especially for Ash, who is proverbially on the hot seat.

The win over UMass is looking worse and worse judging by the Minutemen’s opponents and how Rutgers and UMass has played in the weeks since. The loss at Iowa just showed the little amount of progress the team has made.

Boston College just fell this past weekend to Kansas. Rutgers, no doubt, can’t lay another egg.

And while he says he is excited, the coach is downplaying the importance of the contest. Ash said in the past he treats every game the same, and he just wants to get back to work.

“We're just trying to get better every day. That's our focus is just to keep improving,” Ash said. “You know, our last game out, we didn't play the way our team is capable of playing and we're just trying to get back to that, that's it.

Though Rutgers and Boston College haven’t played one another on the field in 15 years, the two teams have battled plenty off the field in terms of recruiting.

The Eagles have 17 players on the roster from the Garden State including 10 on the two-deep.

Saturday marks the first of four scheduled games between the pair of programs with Rutgers making a return trip on Sept. 3, 2022 while another home-and-home will place in 2026 and 2027 in Massachusetts and New Jersey, respectively.

A win for Rutgers could help sway prospects into staying home.

But Ash doesn’t see it like that or think that way.

“No. Our focus is on our improvement, that's it. This is a big game and like we've said -- I've said since we started, every game's a big game for us and our focus is just on our process of trying to improve every single day. Every team we play pretty much recruits in the State of New Jersey,” Ash said. “Boston College because of proximity recruits here a little bit more because it's so close. But every game is a big game and our focus is not on the game right now. Let's try and have a great Monday and go have a great Tuesday practice.”



