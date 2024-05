Rutgers Football recently announced that the starting quarterback for 2024 will be Athan Kaliakmanis. The former Minnesota Golfer starting quarterback beat out Rutgers returning starter Gavin Wimsatt.

During the spring game, Kaliakmanis finished 10-of-17 for 147 yards with two scores.

With the help of SportSource Analytics, let's take a deeper dive into Athan Kaliakmanis.