PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

All-Big Ten OL Hollin Pierce previews 2024 season

Craig Epstein • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@CraigEpstein18

It has been quite a journey for Hollin Pierce as he entered Rutgers with little football experience to become one of its stalwarts on the offensive line.

Coming out of Fork Union Military Academy (VA.), Pierce began his career as a walk-on for the Scarlet Knights and put in a lot of work with strength and conditioning coach Jay Butler to get down to a comfortable playing weight.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement

As he described, when he first got to Fork Union he was 455 pounds before dropping to 421 when he left. Today, Pierce stands at 6-foot-8, 344 pounds, and is a far cry from the kid who did not play until his senior year of high school.

"I think one of the biggest things I learned over my journey is working hard and nothing comes easy," Pierce said. "Talent only takes you so far and a big majority of that is hard work and what you put in. I really learned just how far hard work has taken me to where I am today."

Pierce also talked about how each day brings new lessons and challenges.

"You learn something new every day on the field," he said. "There's never a time where I think I learned the max of what I can learn, you learn something new each and every single day."

Pierce enters his senior year coming off a season where he started all 13 games at left tackle and was voted an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media. He was also part of a unit that allowed the fewest sacks per game in the conference (1.08) and ranked fifth in rushing (168.7).

"Training camp has been great; it's just a lot of hard work, day in and day out," Pierce said. "Coach [Schiano] is always pushing us for more so I would say the standard has always been the standard, we're just pushing each other and everything like that."

Pierce also explained how facing defensive end Aaron Lewis day after day has not only prepared him for this season, but trained him to become the lineman he is today as well.

"I've been going up against Aaron since I walked on here and he's taught me a lot of things and I'm sure I taught him things about his game," he said. "It's such a blessing to have somebody like that to play with for so many years because he's made me so much better and I made him so much better. Day in and day out when we go up against each other in pass rush or anything, we always learn something new."

In addition, the Trenton native was rated as the sixth-best tackle in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus and named preseason All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports (second team) and Phil Steele (third team).

Along with his own personal accolades, Pierce helped running back Kyle Monangai have a breakthrough campaign as he led the Big Ten with 1,262 rushing yards and had the first 1,000-yard season for the Scarlet Knights since 2012. It also tied for the fourth-highest mark in program history.

"Kyle is amazing, he runs really hard and motivates me to go hard," Pierce said. "He always asks me for more each and every day and for me to keep going hard. He's just a true leader and an awesome guy to play with."

He also discussed how Monangai's leadership spreads amongst the running backs.

"Kyle's a leader in that running back room so those guys go hard," Pierce said. "They follow behind him and you see it on the field every day, they just push themselves."

Despite Rutgers returning many players from last season, it enters the season with a new quarterback as Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis takes over for Gavin Wimsatt who transferred to Kentucky.

Pierce described what he had seen from his new signal caller and how the two compare.

"He's amazing, very talented, and just a good guy overall, I love talking with him and he works very hard," Pierce said regarding Kaliakmanis. "They're both really good guys and I love them both. They both work very hard."

Rutgers will have six captains this season as Kaliakmanis, Robert Longerbeam, Joe Lusardi, Monangai, Tyreem Powell, and Mohamed Toure all got the nod.

"I look at them as all leaders, I see it on the field and it's a huge achievement for them all, I'm just happy for them," Pierce said. "We're going to every game just ready to go and not taking anybody lightly. Everybody's a great opponent and every game is going to be hard."

Pierce is one of several Scarlet Knights selected to the Shrine Bowl 1000.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FsbC1iaWctdGVuLW9sLWhvbGxpbi1waWVyY2UtcHJldmlld3Mt MjAyNC1zZWFzb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnJ1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZh bGwtYmlnLXRlbi1vbC1ob2xsaW4tcGllcmNlLXByZXZpZXdzLTIwMjQtc2Vh c29uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK