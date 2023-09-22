“I try to go about my day affecting at least one person,” Lewis said when asked about his positive personality. “I’m just a happy person and want to make other people feel happy. I just try to be an energizer for the team and take pride in it.”

Now in his fourth year with the program, defensive lineman Aaron Lewis has emerged as one of Rutgers’ leaders not just through his play on the field, but his infectious personality off of it as well.

Lewis is coming off an outing where he made eight total tackles (three solo) and a key sack on a two-point conversion attempt for Virginia Tech that prevented it from becoming a three-point game early in the fourth quarter. However, he has put that performance into the rearview as he and his teammates prepare for No. 2 Michigan.

“We’ve worked hard and put in the pain this week,” Lewis said. “These guys have been really locked in, it’s been something we’ve talked about and told by coach Schiano to chop the moment.”

Despite being without defensive line coach Marquise Watson due to an illness, Lewis gave credit to defensive line assistant Jared Keyte and the job he has done in his absence.

“I love Coach Keyte,” he said. “For him to step up in a position like this, I really respect him because of that and the D-line does as well.”

Lewis also explained how he is able to remain calm and keep his composure on the field in such tense moments.

“Something that coach Schiano has tried to instill in us is breathing techniques,” he said. “I know it might sound corny but it’s something we really take pride in here. I feel like if you’re prepared for what you’re doing you won’t come in nervous.”

Despite becoming such an important piece of Rutgers’ defense, it was not an easy journey to get there for Lewis so he described what he tells some of the younger players who are in the same position he once was.

“I kind of just tell the guys to be where your feet are and don’t focus too much on what’s happening,” he said. “If practice has already happened and you didn’t get what you wanted leave it in the past. Don’t look too forward either, you might not like your role but you have to embrace it in order for the team to get better.”

In addition, one of the more popular segments that came out of training camp was “tub talks” where players would interview each other while sitting in an ice bath. Although he was not the mastermind behind it, Lewis talked about what went into turning that idea into a reality.

“They said they just wanted to get me into a tub with coach Watson and just vibe,” he said. “Credit to our media staff they are amazing, have great ideas, and do a great job when it comes to stuff like that.”

Lewis also made a vow that many Scarlet Knights fans will likely look forward to one day.

“I eventually will get Greg Schiano in that damn tub,” he said.