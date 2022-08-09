Aaron Lewis ready to show what he and the whole DL can do this season

Aaron Lewis saw almost three times the amount of snaps in 2021 than he did in 2020. That number has a chance to grow even further now that he's expected to take over the starting strongside defensive end position for the Rutgers football team in 2022.

And while he’s technically a junior academically, athletically he can be considered a sophomore as he got back an extra year due to COVID.

“I do wake up thinking like, ‘wow, this is my third year’,” Lewis said. “I feel like a junior but I’m a sophomore. I come out every day attacking with my guys. Everybody is working hard.”

Lewis played in 11 games for the Scarlet Knights last fall. He never started, but he did tally 30 tackles including 2.5 sacks and forced fumble. He was in on six tackles against Penn State and had a strip sack versus Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5, 250 pounder is hoping for big things this upcoming year, and it starts with a pass rush. New defensive line coach Marquise Watson has injected different tips and tricks to his unit that Lewis thinks will help on the field.

“Coach Watson really brought a light to the d-line,” Lewis told TKR. “I have a close relationship with him. We work together. He’s taking the d-line to a whole new level for our pass rush moves. We’re learning new stuff. It’s amazing for us. The whole d-line has taken a step. I cannot wait for you guys to see that.”