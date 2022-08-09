Aaron Lewis ready to show what he and the whole DL can do this season
Aaron Lewis saw almost three times the amount of snaps in 2021 than he did in 2020. That number has a chance to grow even further now that he's expected to take over the starting strongside defensive end position for the Rutgers football team in 2022.
And while he’s technically a junior academically, athletically he can be considered a sophomore as he got back an extra year due to COVID.
“I do wake up thinking like, ‘wow, this is my third year’,” Lewis said. “I feel like a junior but I’m a sophomore. I come out every day attacking with my guys. Everybody is working hard.”
Lewis played in 11 games for the Scarlet Knights last fall. He never started, but he did tally 30 tackles including 2.5 sacks and forced fumble. He was in on six tackles against Penn State and had a strip sack versus Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-5, 250 pounder is hoping for big things this upcoming year, and it starts with a pass rush. New defensive line coach Marquise Watson has injected different tips and tricks to his unit that Lewis thinks will help on the field.
“Coach Watson really brought a light to the d-line,” Lewis told TKR. “I have a close relationship with him. We work together. He’s taking the d-line to a whole new level for our pass rush moves. We’re learning new stuff. It’s amazing for us. The whole d-line has taken a step. I cannot wait for you guys to see that.”
Developing that pass rush is critical. Rutgers recorded 23 sacks last season which was near the bottom of the Big Ten, and more than half of that production won’t be back this year including defensive end Mo Toure, who was injured and will be out for season.
Lewis said the battles with the offensive line has been “gritty” and that they get each other better.
“Not just me, I think everybody has to step up. Mo, that’s my South Jersey brother,” Lewis said. “We talk about how everybody has a role. Coach Schiano talks about getting 1% better each day. That’s what we’re going to do. Seeing Mo go down broke my heart. We’ll have his back on defense and the offense will have his back.”
The Williamstown, N.J. native enjoyed his time in the weight room developing over the course of the summer, and is grinding out in training camp.
“The offseason was good. Coach Jay Butler has a program for us and all we have to do is follow it and great things happen,” Lewis said. “I had a great time with the guys and we were all working all winter, spring, and summer. The results will show.”
Like any player has personal goals he wants to achieve -- likely sacks, tackles-for-loss, things of that nature -- but he wanted to talk about being a leader and really raising this program back up to where it should be.
“I have personal goals, yes, but the biggest thing is just leading these guys,” Lewis said. “Last year, Mike Tverdov was here, and I want not just me but the whole team to come together. I want to put everything in the past and bring a new light to this program. We have playmakers, and this year we will change the narrative of Rutgers football.
“We’re just going to come out and give our best.”
