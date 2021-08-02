3-2-1: Training camp begins for Rutgers football

To get you ready, TKR dishes out a new 3-2-1 feature discussing three questions, two players we really want to see, and one projection.

One month remains until the Rutgers football team faces Temple on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m., and the Scarlet Knights begin the grind of training camp this week.

THREE QUESTIONS

How will the offensive line shake out?

The offensive line has been the talk of the team this entire offseason. There are multiple positions up for grabs, and many of the players have versatility who can play at more than one spot providing both flexibility and uncertainty.

Raiqwon O'Neal is entrenched at the left tackle spot, but the other two guard positions, right tackle, and possibly center are question marks. Nick Krimin could either play guard or center, though it is likely he stays put at center like he did last season. Bryan Felter appears as if he has a leg up at one of the guard spots, which leaves guard and right tackle open. Cedrice Paillant started games a year at guard coming over from JUCO. Others vying for duty with Paillant include Brendan Bordner, Reggie Sutton, and Sam Vretman. Temple transfer David Nwaogwugwu and Hollin Pierce are set to battle at right tackle. CJ Hanson could be the backup center.

There's a chance second-year freshmen like Tunde Fatukasi enter the mix as well.

What will the special teams return formations look like?

When Rutgers brought in former Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year from Kansas State, Joshua Youngblood, some fans were salivating at what it might be like with both Youngblood and Aron Cruickshank back returning kicks. Cruickshank was the Big Ten's Return Specialist of the Year in 2020.

Opposing teams will have to pick their poison on choosing who to kick it too. Teams could also kick it short, but that could give Rutgers good field position anyway, or they can try and get a touchback every time. If not, a touchdown could be scored in a matter of seconds. Youngblood also has punt return experience from his time with the Wildcats which gives Rutgers explosiveness in that phase.

Rutgers displayed some trickery on special teams last year, too.

How much better are the Scarlet Knights?

There's no question that Rutgers exceeded expectations last season. Rutgers posted three wins in an all-Big Ten schedule, and nearly won a few more. Twenty of the 22 starters are back from last fall and that number goes up when you account for the punt and field goal operations. The team was also able to go through a full offseason of conditioning and spring practice. Many players made strong gains, and it'll be interesting to see if that translates to performance on the field.

Other questions to keep in mind...

Who will be the backup QB? Will the tight ends be more productive as receivers? Who will start at safety?