3-2-1: Rutgers Football is headed to the 2021 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl

For the first time since 2014, Rutgers Football is going bowling.

The Scarlet Knights don’t have a lot of time to prepare, but they will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 2021 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl next Friday, December 31st down in Jacksonville, Florida.

To get you ready, TKR dishes out a new 3-2-1 discussing three questions, two players who need to step up and one way too early bet to make on the game.