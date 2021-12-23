 3-2-1: Rutgers Football is headed to the 2021 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-23 13:47:40 -0600') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Rutgers Football is headed to the 2021 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

For the first time since 2014, Rutgers Football is going bowling.

The Scarlet Knights don’t have a lot of time to prepare, but they will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 2021 Tax Slayer Gator Bowl next Friday, December 31st down in Jacksonville, Florida.

To get you ready, TKR dishes out a new 3-2-1 discussing three questions, two players who need to step up and one way too early bet to make on the game.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE UNTIL SPRING (3/20) -- CLICK HERE

Click here to access promo
Click here to access promo

THREE QUESTIONS HEADING INTO THE GAME.....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}