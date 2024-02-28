On the court and in the ever-evolving game of life, Deron Rippey Jr.(Blair Academy, NJ '26) has always been a bit ahead of his time. The Class of 2026 point guard, who played an instrumental role in helping spearhead Blair to a Maple League title and more recently a New Jersey Prep A state title. Rippey Jr. first left home at 13 years old, where he attended The Rectory School in Connecticut.

By eighth grade, Rippey Jr. had already developed prodigious vertical leaping ability and was routinely erupting for thunderous transition and in-traffic dunks. The Rectory School taught Rippey Jr. how to be a self-starter. It was where he learned the intricacies of the faster-paced, higher level game under coaches Rob Roy and Quadry Anderson.

Rippey Jr.'s parents, Deron Rippey Sr. and Patricia Rippey have always preached that the power is in the pencils. They are consistently emphasizing the importance of academics and the value of being a well-rounded person first and a basketball player second. Hearing motivational maxims every day and subscribing to themes such as "dedication," "determination," and "driven," Rippey Jr. has a will to succeed that you don't always see out of a 16-year-old kid.