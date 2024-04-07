Rutgers Basketball sent out a new offer in the 2025 class earlier this week as River Rouge High School wing Ke’shawn Fisher took to social media to announce the news.

Not too long after the offer came, The Knight Report spoke with Fisher to learn more about his offer, his recruitment, his reclassification and more.

“I spoke with coach Smoke (Marlon Williamson),” Fisher told TKR. “Coach called me and asked how I was doing, then he told me that he wanted my first Big Ten offer to be from Rutgers. I don’t know a lot about Rutgers, but I know they have two five-star commits, a three-star and a transfer from Eastern Michigan coming in. I don’t have any dates set yet, but I do plan on visiting.”