Rutgers Football continues its search for a defensive end in the class of 2025, as they sent out a new offer this week to Upstate New York prospect Miron Gurman.

Now Gurman is listed as a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end prospect, but Rutgers is recruiting him as a defensive end. He spoke with us immediately following the offer.

My parents and I got on a FaceTime call with coaches (Greg) Schiano, (Scott) Vallone and they offered me," Gurman told TKR. "They spoke about what Rutgers is and the culture they have over there. That’s they think I’m a a good fit for the program and the type of guy that puts others first like the team and coaches."