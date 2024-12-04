2025 Rutgers Football National Signing Day Central

Today marks the first day that high school football recruits from around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college programs. The Rutgers Football program is expected to sign everyone in their class today and TKR has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more. **We will continue to update this page as the prospects letters of intent come in**

CLASS BREAKDOWN BY POSITION.... POSITION RECRUITS IN 2025 CLASS PLAYERS AT POSITION ON TEAM CURRENTLY QUARTERBACK 2 3 RUNNING BACK 1 5 WIDE RECEIVER 5 9 TIGHT END 1 6 OFFENSIVE LINE 6 13 DEFENSIVE END 4 8 DEFENSIVE TACKLE 2 5 LINEBACKER 4 6 CORNERBACK 2 7 SAFETY 1 6

SIGNED PROSPECTS...

"Murray has a knack for getting the ball and he has great hand eye coordination. Whether you put him on on defense or offense, he’s going to get the rock. Also his speed, it’s like he has different gears and it shows but it’s better in person then on film. Just a kid with great overall footwork and finding pockets to get open on offense." -- Darian Simms, Eastern Guilford Assistant Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

"On the field Sah’nye is a fierce competitor and very confident. Cup reminds me of Deebo Samuel. He’s 6-foot-1, 200-pounds running routes but we also use him in the backfield at running back. When he runs/catches the ball he expects to score every time he touches the ball." -- Keenan Wright, Atlantic City Head Coach

"RJ is extremely athletic. He's a high level basketball player, and it shows on the field. Especially when he comes off the edge. When tested, he'll bite back quick and leads by example through his hard work and play. RJ is a great fit for Rutgers because of his versatility. He has the ability to be an edge player, but also to move down inside. I think the defensive of staff will enjoy using him in different ways. He just enjoys getting coached hard and rewarded for it. Coach Schiano and the whole staff are known for working their players, but also loving them and rewarding them for being tough, gritty players. I believe RJ will fit into this mold well." -- Gene Delle Donne, Salesanium Head Coach

"The majority of Kaba's tape comes from him playing running back, but his best days might be best suited on the defensive side of the ball. Kaba has a solid frame to work with as he's already a legit 6-2, maybe 6-3 and around 215-pounds or so, with plenty of room to add some more muscle. He also has some solid speed, as he ran a 4.65 laser 40-yard dash at the Rivals Camp last May. Combine those traits with some of the athleticism you see on film below and you get a very good athlete, someone who could see success as a linebacker." -- Richie O'Leary, The Knight Report Publisher

"On the field, McClary projects as an off-the-ball linebacker with tremendous athleticism as he continues to grow into the position. He has continued to put on size and his frame projects nicely for the next level as well. The Scarlet Knights have done great work in developing linebackers especially in recent years, and with McClary's attributes as a young linebacker, there is a chance he sees the field earlier rather than later as a Scarlet Knight." -- Alec Crouthamel, The Knight Report Staff Writer

“Hayer is a guy who a very willing run supporter from the safety spot. He also has a high football IQ and does a great job of recognizing if it’s pass play or run play and puts himself in the position to succeed. He also is a solid enforcer in the middle when he wants to be and does a good job of getting his hand on the ball, denying passes by being in the right position. Hayer has decent measurables, but needs to improve a little bit from a speed standpoint. Regardless a pretty good get for Rutgers, someone who can also play in the box at times if needed.” -- Rivals Rankings Director Adam Friedman "Rutgers continues to impress on the recruiting trail in the 2025 class, and safety Tariq Hayer is another excellent pickup for the Scarlet Knights. Hayer’s physicality and willingness to come up in run support immediately stand out. He also looks solid in pass coverage, but that is something I want to see a little more of from him as he enters his senior year. Hayer’s background as a track athlete will also translate well for him on the gridiron. He will make a great addition in Rutgers’ secondary." -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan O'Bleness

UNSIGNED PROSPECTS....