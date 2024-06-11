Thomas III, a 5.7 three-star recruit, becomes the 23rd commit of the Scarlet Knights' 2025 class, and joins Jaelyne Matthews as top-20 commits in the state of New Jersey to join Rutgers on the same day.

Rutgers Football has once again landed a blue-chip recruit from New Jersey to its 2025 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Donovan Catholic wide receiver Michael Thomas III .

This is another major recruiting coup for Schiano and wide receivers coach Dave Brock as Thomas III was highly coveted and had been gaining attention as the process went on. Though there was some doubt he would end up a Scarlet Knight, he surprisingly committed Tuesday night to put those worries to rest.

Thomas took his official visit with Rutgers during the first official visit weekend in the beginning of June, and waited to verbally commit until 10 days later. Head coach Greg Schiano and the coaching staff first offered Thomas III during his sophomore season of high school in 2022, and due to his proximity to the school visited unofficially on several occasions.

The Sayreville, New Jersey native racked up 17 Power Four offers, and had also visited Penn State and Syracuse multiple times. The Scarlet Knights were the only program to officially host Thomas III, however, which set the stage for an eventual commitment.

He becomes the fourth wide receiver of the 2025 class, joining Vernon Allen III, Sah'nye Degraffenreidt, and Jourdin Houston. With the addition of Thomas III, Rutgers adds a 23rd commitment to the class and moves into the top 5 of Rivals' Team Rankings, slotting in at the 5th spot nationally.