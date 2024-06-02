The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle is a native of Muskegon, Michigan, and becomes the fourth Scarlet Knight to commit from the Great Lakes State in the last two years.

Rutgers Football landed its second offensive lineman of the 2025 class from the official visit weekend, landing a verbal commitment from Michigan native N-Kye Wynn according to his social media.

Wynn is ranked as the 13th-ranked player in the state of Michigan according to Rivals, and has a hefty offer list of Power Four and Group of Five schools, including six other Big Ten programs.

He was scheduled to visit Wisconsin next weekend - where he was recruited by former Rutgers offensive line coach AJ Blazek - as well as Michigan State and Pittsburgh the following weekends. With his commitment to the Scarlet Knights, it is safe to say those visits will not happen as he shuts down his recruitment.

Wynn is the third offensive lineman of the 2025 class for Rutgers, as he joins Chris Vigna and Jayden Elijah. He is also the first commit from the state of Michigan in the class, but joins 2024 recruits Gabriel Winowich, Monte Keener, and MJ Johnson as natives of the state.