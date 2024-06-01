The 6-foot-1, 170-pounds cornerback recruit hails from Warner Robbins, Georgia and plays both for North Atlanta High School. Linton also is a member of the track and field team, where he runs a 10.44, 100 meter and also ranks among top in state for the Triple Jump.

Rutgers Football has landed another commitment from their 20+ Official Visitors this weekend as class of 2025 Georgia defensive back Michael Clayton has verbally committed to Rutgers Football according to his social media.

Clayton originally earned an offer from the staff just a few days ago after talking with them over the phone, he immediately scheduled a visit to campus for an Official Visit and the staff locked him up quickly after that.

This past season as a junior, Clayton finished with 35 total tackles (25 solo), seven pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interceptions.

With the addition of Clayton, Rutgers Football now has two cornerbacks committed as he joins New Jersey native and Don Bosco Prep product Renick Dorilas as the other defensive back prospect.