Another day, another commit for Rutgers Football as this time they have landed a verbal commit from 2025 defensive end Robbie Johnson Jr. according to a post from social media.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounds weak-side defensive end recruit isn't too far from Piscataway, as he hails from from Salesanium High School down in Wilmington, Delaware. This is the first scholarship player from Delaware to join the Scarlet Knights since they landed both Dontae Ayers and Andre Patton in 2013.

I'm committing to Rutgers," Johnson told TKR. "I like the culture of the program and already feel really connected with the team. They also have the type of resources that no one else is in the country has."