2025 Delaware DE Robbie Johnson Jr. commits to Rutgers Football
Another day, another commit for Rutgers Football as this time they have landed a verbal commit from 2025 defensive end Robbie Johnson Jr. according to a post from social media.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounds weak-side defensive end recruit isn't too far from Piscataway, as he hails from from Salesanium High School down in Wilmington, Delaware. This is the first scholarship player from Delaware to join the Scarlet Knights since they landed both Dontae Ayers and Andre Patton in 2013.
I'm committing to Rutgers," Johnson told TKR. "I like the culture of the program and already feel really connected with the team. They also have the type of resources that no one else is in the country has."
Now Johnson just earned an offer from the Scarlet Knights back on May 23rd and almost immediately after receiving the offer, he scheduled an Official Visit to campus and then committed shortly after that trip.
Along with being a football player, Johnson also is a star on the basketball court and plays for the WeR1 AAU basketball program, which is considered one of the top local AAU programs on the Under Armour circuit.
With the addition of Johnson Jr., Rutgers Football now has four/five defensive line commits as he joins the likes of Miron Gurman (OL/DL), Radeyn Bruens (DE), Jyon Simon (DT) and Braxton Kyle (DT).
In the end, he chose Rutgers over the likes of 10+ offers, beating out programs such as Duke, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, West Virginia and a few other smaller schools.