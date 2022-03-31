2024 Rivals250 DB William Love discusses latest Rutgers visit

Woodrow Wilson (NJ) 2024 defensive back and Rivals250 prospect Willy Love made a trip to Rutgers in January and he walked away with an offer.

His next visit to Piscataway came on March 27th and it was one that felt familiar.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder was given the same A-plus hospitality he received the first time.

“Every coach showed love, so the visit was no different,” he told The Knight Report. “I spent time with Coach [Damiere] Shaw.”