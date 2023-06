Not many programs had as big a weekend as Rutgers Football as the program landed three different Florida prospects in offensive lineman Raynor Andrews along with defensive linemen Tycoolhill Luman and Tyclean Luman.

Now we already heard from Andrews, so now let's hear from one of the Luman twins as Tyclean Luman took some time out of his busy day to talk about his decision.

"I always has love for Rutgers and then when I took the visit, they me like family the whole time," Luman told TKR. "They also treated my family as if they were their own and I trust coaches Marquise (Watson) and (Greg) Schiano."