2023 Rutgers Football spring roster revealed, several notable changes
Rutgers Football had their first official spring practice of the 2023 season today and as is customary with the start of spring, the Scarlet Knights also released their new look roster.
So let's take a look at some of the noticeable changes with this updated roster.
NOTABLE CHANGES.....
-- WR Rashad Rochelle (Previously listed at WR, but played RB in 2022)
-- WR Jesse Ofurie (Signed as an ATH, but will start out at WR)
-- WR Carnell Davis (Hinted at this offseason on boards, previously at DB)
-- DL Cam'Ron Stewart (Previously listed at DL, but played TE in 2022)
-- LB Mohamed Toure (Previously listed at DL)
NUMBER CHANGES....
-- No. 10 QB Evan Simon (Previously: 3)
-- No. 5 RB Kyle Monangai (Previously: 23)
-- No. 3 WR Chris Long (Previously: 9)
-- No. 1 WR Carnell Davis (Previously: 21)
-- No. 0 LB Mohamed Toure (Previously: 8)
-- No. 2 LB Moses Walker (Previously: 3)
-- No. 6 DB Shaquan Loyal (Previously: 25)
NOTABLE WEIGHT CHANGES.....
-- OL Kamar Missouri (295lbs to 305lbs)
-- OL Kwabena Asamoah (330lbs to 320lbs)
-- OL Reggie Sutton (310lbs to 295lbs)
-- DL Kyonte Hamilton (270lbs to 290lbs)
-- DL Troy Rainey (285lbs to 295lbs)
-- DL Zaire Angoy (325lbs to 315lbs)
-- LB Jamier Wright Collins (215lbs to 225lbs)
--------------------------------------------------------------
