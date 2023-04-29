2023 Rutgers Football Scarlet-White Spring Game Recruit Visitor List
Every year, Rutgers Football hosts a long list of recruits on campus for the program's annual spring game. Every year the coaching staff hosts several current high school football players are invited up to campus to meet with the staff, check out the facilities and just spend the day on the banks.
With that being said, let's take a look at which prospects have already confirmed that the plan to attend?
CLASS OF 2024....
QB AJ Surace (Notre Dame - NJ)**
WR Cai Bates (Edgewater - FL)*
WR Josiah Brown (Holy Trinity - NY)*
WR Isaiah Crumpler (Conley - NC)*
TE Korey Duff Jr. (St. Anthony's - NY)*
OL Kenny Jones (Delran - NJ)**
OL Rico Steele (West Mifflin - PA)
OL Deryc Plazz (Andrew Jackson - FL)*
OL Kevin Heywood (Archbishop Wood - PA)*
DE Caden Brown (Erasmus Hall - NY)*
DE DeAndre Cook (Friendship Academy - DE)*
DE Deshon Dodson (Neumann Goretti - PA)*
DT Judah Pruitt (Shabazz - NJ)**
CB Josh Philostin (Cardinal Newman - FL)*
CB Kaj Sanders (Bergen Catholic - NJ)*
S Koy Beasley (La Salle - OH)*
S Jaylen McClain (Seton Hall Prep - NJ)*
ATH Khalil Witherspoon (Pleasantville - NJ)*
ATH Raphael Dunn (Lawrenceville Prep - NJ)*
CLASS OF 2025....
RB Jayden Richards (Don Bosco Prep - NJ)
OL Gavin Crawford (Good Counsel - MD)
DT Nahsir Taylor (Rock Creek Christian - MD)*
ILB Kamar Archie (Hun School - NJ)*
ATH De'zie Jones (DePaul - NJ)*
ATH Renick Dorilas (Union - NJ)*
CLASS OF 2026....
LB Jaxon Pyatt (Arvada West - CO)
ATH KJ McClain (Seton Hall Prep - NJ)*
ATH Braswell Thomas (Lower Cape May - NJ)*
* -- Holds Rutgers Offer
** -- Committed to Rutgers
+ -- Holds at least one Power Five Offer
--------------------------------------------------------------
