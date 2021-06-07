This past week, for the first time since March 2020, Rutgers Football was able to host recruits on campus for unofficial visits as the dead period finally came to a halt.

One of the top recruits that arrived on campus last Wednesday was defensive back Shawn Battle out of the Neumann Gorretti school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and he spoke with TKR about his trip, updates in his recruitment and more.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE