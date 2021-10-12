2023 DT Norman talks Rutgers visit, schools reaching out the most
This past weekend Rutgers Football played host to a small group of recruits when they took on the now No. 11 ranked Michigan State Spartans. The small group was led by one of the biggest recruits in the entire class of 2023 in defensive tackle Will Norman.
Norman is a New Jersey native, who is currently playing his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida. He is listed as a 6-foot-5, 281-pound defensive tackle recruit and currently rated the No. 67 recruit in his entire class.
“The visit was pretty good,” Norman told TKR. “Rutgers told me that they really want me and they basically just pitched to me that they are building something special, despite the loss."
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news