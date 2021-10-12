This past weekend Rutgers Football played host to a small group of recruits when they took on the now No. 11 ranked Michigan State Spartans. The small group was led by one of the biggest recruits in the entire class of 2023 in defensive tackle Will Norman.

Norman is a New Jersey native, who is currently playing his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida. He is listed as a 6-foot-5, 281-pound defensive tackle recruit and currently rated the No. 67 recruit in his entire class.

“The visit was pretty good,” Norman told TKR. “Rutgers told me that they really want me and they basically just pitched to me that they are building something special, despite the loss."

