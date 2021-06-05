While the main focus of the Rutgers Football CHOP Elite camp on Wednesday was the highly rated class of 2022 visitors, there were some very talented underclassmen participating in the camp in hopes of earning an offer from the Scarlet Knights.

One of those underclassmen was 2023 cornerback Dante Lovett out of DeMatha High School down in Maryland. The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback prospect spoke with The Knight Report and went a little more in-depth on his experience and updated his recruitment.

