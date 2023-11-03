Rutgers Wrestling opens up the 2023-24 season later today with matches against Duke (7pm) and Cal Poly (10:30pm) out in San Luis Obispo, California. Before those matches start, TKR wrestling analyst Lex Knapp previews the entire roster and also talks about the latest on the recruiting scene for the Scarlet Knights.

COACH SCOTT GOODALE MEDIA DAY PRESSER....

After Anthony Perrotti gave head coach Scott Goodale his first All-American in 2014, it seemed as if Rutgers would have someone on the national podium every year moving forward. And that was the trend, until last season. Rutgers had one of their more disappoint seasons in recent time in 2023, where the Scarlet Knights went 10 – 7 in dual meets and were blanked at the national tournament. This year, with three transfers, two former starters and national qualifiers returning to the lineup, and having all ten starters in the preseason national rankings, Rutgers wrestling feels this is the best lineup they have produced in the seventeen year tenure of Scott Goodale. Rutgers wrestling will have a difficult regular season schedule that features nine home duals, a tough out of conference schedule, the Midlands tournament, and, of course, the Big Ten dual meet schedule. All of which make up a challenging, but exciting, opportunity for what is, on paper, a balanced, experienced, and talented Rutgers wrestling team. Between this roster, this schedule, and the off-season pick ups Rutgers has made, this has Coach Goodale very excited for this upcoming year. “This is a team we put together after last year’s national tournament. We feel really good about it and love where we are at”, Goodale told members of the media at Rutgers wrestling’s annual preseason media day. Goodale also told the media that the team is healthy and in good shape, with all ten projected starters ready to go for opening day on November 3rd.

NEW FACES OF VETERAN LEADERSHIP...

Rutgers brought in three national qualifiers this off-season out of the transfer portal. Mitch Moore (141) and Jacob Butler (149) both come to the banks from the University of Oklahoma. Yara Slavikouski (285) makes his way in from Harvard. All three wrestlers are nationally ranked seniors, meaning they bring both talent and experience to this program. “It was important for us to get in the portal, we had to get better”, Goodale said while discussing his three new transfers. “It wasn’t about getting guys to get guys, it was about getting guys who have won at the highest level”. Goodale was especially high on his new heavyweight, Yara Slavikouski, who is ranked in top ten in all national polls. “(Slavikouski) is a true professional”, Goodale stated. “We never had a big guy that trains like this, runs like this, swims like this. He trains at a very, very high level”. “We feel like he’s going to some good things, not only in the conference, but at the national level”.



OLD FACES, NEW WEIGHTS....

Anthony White, who wrestled at 149-lbs last season, will make the jump up two weight classes to 165-lbs. A move that is not normally done at the collegiate level, but Goodale feels it was the right move for White. “In the conference it’s a great weight class, so I am anxious to see how he wrestles at this weight”, said Goodale. White did acclimate to the weight class this off-season, wrestling at the U20 Freestyle Nationals at 74 KG (163-lbs). So, this was a move White was preparing for and has put a lot of time into, “He is the one guy I think about when you talk total buy-in. In the weight room all spring, all summer. Four days a week he’s training and lifting, all summer long. He’s going to be special”, Goodale praised of White. White is not the only wrestler making a weight change. Dylan Shawver and John Poznanski, who both redshirted last season, will return to the lineup this year, but each up a weight class. Shawver, who was the 125-lb starter and national qualifier in 2022, will wrestle at 133-lbs for the Scarlet Knights this year. Shawver began 2023 competing with Dean Peterson for the 125-lb spot. Peterson eventually won the job, which led to Shawver focusing on getting bigger and stronger to transition to 133-lbs. John Poznanski, who set unbelievably high expectations for himself after a 4th place finish at the 2021 NCAA tournament, is returning to the lineup at 197-lbs. Poznanski had a bit of down year in 2022, but is refreshed and energized to make a return to the podium in 2024. “(Poznanski) is a whole heck of a lot bigger, a heck of a lot stronger, and there is no longer a weight issue. He is just focused on wrestling”, Goodale said when asked about Poznanski. Goodale feels the redshirt year was the right move for Poznanski, so he could refocus himself, and work on simply improving his wrestling, as he grew into the 197-lb slot. “That year off might have been good for (Poznanski)”, Goodale said while discussing his redshirt season in 2023. “I think now, with a really sound mind, where he’s at, understanding his capabilities of what he can do on and off the mat, changed the way he is approaching this. I think you’ll see a much better John Poznanski.

PROJECTED STARTERS THIS SEASON....

125 – No. 6 Dean Peterson (RS SO): Rutgers will have the opportunity to get out to an early lead in most dual meets with Dean Peterson returning at 125 – lbs. The three-time New Jersey State Champion had a quality first year, posting a 10 – 4 dual meet record, and finishing in the round of 12 at the NCAA tournament. Now back in his second year as a starter, expectations are high for Peterson. It is without question that both Peterson and the coaching staff expect “Mean Dean” to reach the podium this year. If he wrestles to his ability, there is no doubt that Peterson will be in contention for a top 8 finish at the NCAA tournament. 133 – No. 13 Dylan Shawver (RS JR): Rutgers fans will be pleased to see the return of Dylan Shawver to the Scarlet Knights’ lineup. Shawver was a two-year starter for Rutgers at 125-lbs, prior to Peterson winning the starting role in the 2023 season. Shawver, now up a weight class, feels bigger, stronger, and energized to make a run at the NCAA podium this season. The hope with this jump in weight is that Shawver can focus on improving his wrestling, rather than focusing on his weight cut. In addition, it allows Rutgers to have two of the better wrestlers on their roster in the lineup at the same time. Just as it was last year, 133-lbs is once again a loaded weight class, so obtaining All-American status will be a tall task for anyone in the weight class. Shawver has proven he can wrestle with, and even beat, nationally ranked competition, so he will certainly be in the hunt. Regardless of how Shawver fairs in the post-season, the 1-2 punch of Peterson and Shawver provides Rutgers with a great way to start out dual meets. 141 – No. 15 Mitch Moore (GS): One of the things the Rutgers coaching staff has historically done well with is hitting the transfer portal. And just as in years past, this off-season was no different. Rutgers was able to pick up a new starter at 141-lbs, Mitch Moore, who was previously at Oklahoma. The Ohio native comes to the banks with a load of experience, appearing at the NCAA tournament four previous times, including a bloodround appearance in 2021. Moore is capable of wrestling with anyone in the country, and has both wins and close losses against nationally ranked competition and former NCAA All-Americans. This was a pick-up Rutgers was very excited about, as it fills a void in the lineup with veteran leadership and quality wrestling. Prior to wrestling for the Sooners, Moore was at Virginia Tech for two seasons, where he was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019. It will be interesting to see how Moore fairs in the Big Ten, as the conference dual meet slate can be daunting. As long as Moore can be in the top five in the conference, he should be able to set himself up at a decent opportunity to hunt for the national podium. 149 – No. 24 Jacob Butler (GS): Mitch Moore was not the only Sooner to make their way east. His fellow Oklahoma teammate, Jacob Butler, also transferred into Rutgers and will be the starter at 149-lbs. Like Moore, Butler was able to fill another hole in the lineup for Rutgers, as Anthony White made the jump up two weight classes to 165-lbs. Butler has one NCAA appearance on his resume, and posted a winning dual meet record in 2023, going 14 – 8. Butler may not initially be an All-American contender, but he will be an asset in the middle of this lineup. He is will take some losses throughout the season, especially in the conference dual meet stretch, but Butler will be a guy who beats the guys he is supposed to. There shouldn’t be too many “bad” losses from Butler on the season. He is someone who can help Rutgers win a lot of matches, especially if he can knock off some opponents ranked in the 10th – 20th slots. 157 – No. 23 Andrew Clark (JR): One of the most pleasant surprises of 2023 was Andrew Clark. The Rutgers wrestling faithful is vocal and demanding, and in 2022 many fans were hoping to see Andrew Clark make his way out of the lineup in years to come. But after dropping down to 157-lbs from 165-lbs, Clark proved he can be an asset to this program and belongs in the starting ten. Clark posted a 20-17 record, which included a sixth-place finish at the Midlands, a 9th Place finish at the Big Ten Tournament, and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. With a year of experience at the proper weight under his belt, Clark should not only be as good as last season, but even better. That does not mean Clark should be considered an All-American contender, but he should be a capable of winning some matches in duals, returning to the NCAA tournament, and maybe providing Rutgers with some needed team points in the post-season. 165 – No. 23 Anthony White (RS SO): Last season was Anthony White’s first year as a starter for Rutgers wrestling. After what was a very good redshirt year, some may say White fell a bit short of his expectations in 2023. However, up two-weight classes, White is anticipated to be a dependable guy in the middle of this Rutgers lineup. The 149 – 165 stretch will determine a lot of dual meets this season for the Scarlet Knights, and Coach Goodale will look to White to be a consistent winner in the middle of the lineup. White posted a .500 record in 2023, going 14 – 14 on the year, while qualifying for the national tournament in his first stint as a starter. The coaching staff always has high praise for White, claiming he is someone who loves wrestling and is always willing to put in the work. If he is able to build off of his rookie year, White is someone who can turn a lot of heads this season. The biggest question mark will be is he big enough for the weight. Jumping up one weight class is hard enough, but jumping up two weights in a matter of one season is rarely done. 174 – No. 28 Jackson Turley (SR): After claiming All-American honors in his sophomore year, Jackson Turley has battled injuries most of the second half of his career. Turley missed nearly all of the 202 season and was hobbled most of the 2023 season. Despite wrestling banged up a majority of last year, Turley still managed to place 7th at the Big Ten tournament and reach the NCAA tournament. The only question mark this season for Jackson Turley is the one that has surrounded him the last two years – his health. Turley has all of what you want in a wrestler. He is competitive, he is explosive, and he has big move ability that makes him capable of beating everyone in the country. If healthy, he is absolutely a NCAA podium contender. If he has to battle nagging injuries, he will still be serviceable, but it may hinder Turley of making noise in March. 184 – No. 10 Brian Soldano (SO): There may not be a wrestler more exciting to watch than Brian Soldano. As a true freshman, Soldano wowed fans with his big move ability and funky style. Soldano showed the ability to pull a pin out of his hat at any time. However, Soldano also showed that his style can be his demise at times, and with the big rewards comes big risk. Regardless of giving up some losses, Soldano proved that he can compete with the best of them and should not be taken lightly. What is going to make Soldano take the leap to the next level is simply wrestling simple. He is an unbelievable talent, and the coaching staff believes in “letting Brian be Brian”. However, his style can present some danger and he lost some matches last season when he tried to force moves in dangerous positions. If Soldano can tame his funky style, and can wrestle just a touch more conventionally, he will be capable of becoming an All-American. Fans should anticipate Soldano to be one of the hammers in this lineup, who will provide a lot of bonus points in dual meets. But what fans want to see is Soldano achieve All-American status. 197 – No. 10 John Poznanski (RS SO): John Poznanski did not make it easy on himself after his first season at Rutgers. As true freshman, “Poz” took 4th in the country, and set extremely high expectations for his future. Poznanski had a bit of a down year in 2022, falling short of the NCAA podium at the round of 16, and, quite frankly, did not look the same in his sophomore campaign. Poz took a redshirt year in 2023 to get healthy, get big, and get back to his old ways as he returns to the lineup, but now at 197-lbs. One source told TKR “this is the weight that Poz belongs at”, and that he has put a ton of time in the weight room and on the mat. Now healthy and strong, Poz has high expectations as he returns to the lineup and looks to get back to All-American status. Technically, Poz is as good as anyone. He is tough to score on and loves to pick up points. If he can stay healthy, Poz will be on the of top 197-lbers in the nation. HWT – No. 6 Yaraslau Slavikouski (GS): As great of additions Mitch Moore and Jacob Butler were from the transfer portal, the transfer that has created the most buzz on the banks is Yara Slavikouski. Yara comes to the Scarlet Knights from Harvard, where he was one of the top big men in the country throughout the 2023 season. Slavikouski was a bloodround finisher at the 2023 NCAA tournament, dropping an overtime loss that kept him off the podium. The Belarus native may be the best shot at All-American status that Rutgers has. Yara has the size to match the bigger heavyweights in the country, but is athletic and technical enough to wrestle with the more slick big men. He is as good of a heavyweight as Rutgers has ever had, including the likes of DJ Russo and Billy Smith. Yara is someone that can compete with the best in the country, and will be a heck of an anchor for Rutgers to have in dual meets.

DUAL MEET SEASON PREDICTIONS....

November 3rd – Tri Meet vs @ Cal Poly, Duke: Compared to years past, this is a great way for Rutgers to open the season. We have seen Rutgers kick things off with either a tournament or a tri/quad with Division III programs. Duke should not be a very tall order, and Rutgers should handle the Blue Devils without much trouble. Cal Poly does feature several tough wrestlers throughout their lineup, including Chance and Legend Lamer, who are both previous NCAA blood-round qualifiers. Neither of these teams stack up to what the Big Ten offers, but this is a way to break-in the season with two wins over Division I programs. Outcome: Sweep (2 – 0) November 17th – Virginia Tech: With all due respect to Rutgers’ sponsor Jersey Mike’s (big fan of Jersey Mike’s subs), “Pack the Rac” was so much more fun to say. Regardless of what you call it, Jersey Mike’s Arena will be filled to the rafters when Virginia Tech comes to town on November 17th. The Hookies will bring one of their most talented teams, top-to-bottom, that they have ever had. And if you follow NCAA wrestling, you know just how good Virginia Tech has been over the years. Virginia Tech has a ranked wrestler at every weight, and will be a heavy favorite, even on the road. This is a great test for a Rutgers team that has a lot of expectations. Very early on, we are going to find out what this team is all about. Outcome: Loss (2 – 1) December 1st - @ Edinboro: Rutgers will have a 13 day break before heading into Pennsylvania to take on the Edinboro Fighting Scotts. The Edinboro program was a lot of fun to watch in the early 2010’s, but has taken quite a downturn over the course of the last decade. Edinboro comes in this year with one NCAA qualifier in their starting lineup. Meaning, they should not be much of a test for Rutgers. If things get ugly with Virginia Tech, this can be a good way to wipe the dust off and regroup to have a strong December. Outcome: Win (3 – 1) December 8th – Princeton: Now under the leadership of Joe Debuque, the Princeton Tigers will be without several familiar faces that they lost to graduation. Of those wrestlers who were reoccurring thorns in the side of Rutgers are 125 – lb National Champion Pat Glory and NCAA Finalist Quincy Monday. The Tigers, despite losing many key pieces, will still have tough wrestlers throughout their lineup. Two-time NCAA qualifier, Luke Stout, will be at 197-lbs and should have a marquee showdown with John Poznanski. Newcomer and Blair Academy standout, Marc-Anthony McGowan, very well could be the starting 125-lber, and will be looking to put his name on the NCAA map. Despite having a few tough outs in their lineup, Princeton will have a tough time with Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights are much tougher top-to-bottom. Outcome: Win (4 – 1) December 10th – Buffalo: After going 12 – 6 in 2022, Buffalo fell below the Mendoza line in 2023, posting an 8 – 12 record. This is a match where Coach Goodale likely gives some backups and underclassmen mat-time. Rutgers, even with some backups in the lineup, will be too much for Buffalo to handle. This should give the Scarlet Knights one last win to close out 2023, and prep for a very difficult road ahead in the New Year. Outcome: Win (5 – 1) January 6th - @ UPenn: The Quakers will present an interesting challenge to the Scarlet Knights, as they are capable of matching Rutgers down low. UPenn is a tough team, especially from 125 – 141, where they have three national qualifiers and a former All-American. As long as Rutgers doesn’t get swept at these weights, they should be okay. Rutgers is much stronger up top, and is capable of making a run in the second half of this match. I like the fact Rutgers is going to be heavily favored from 184 – 285. However, a couple slip ups, and Rutgers is capable of getting upset here. Outcome: Win (6 – 1) January 7th – Rider: The Broncs had some teams in the past few years where they felt they had a shot at taking down Rutgers. Unfortunately for Rider, this team is not as good as those of years past. Rutgers will have the upper hand at a majority of the weights, as they take on their in-state rival. Rider has a few national qualifiers sprinkled in their lineup, including a stretch from 133 – 149. This should be a good way for Rutgers to ease into the conference dual meet schedule, as they look to complete the Garden State sweep, as long as they handle business against Princeton back in December. Outcome: Win (7 – 1) January 12th – Indiana: Over the last couple of years, Indiana has quietly built a very tough team. The Hoosiers were able to steal one from Rutgers last season, when Indiana had a walk-off win that came down to heavyweight. This is a tough Hoosier team, and this dual will be filled with ranked matchups. Indiana will be heavily favored in the middle weights. Rutgers will be favored at most weights up top. This could come down to a swing bout at 174-lbs, which could feature Jackson Turley vs Donnell Washington. Turley and Washington have traded wins over the years, but Turley has the upper hand in the series as, as well as the most recent win. Outcome: Win (8 – 1) January 14th - @Purdue: Shortly after taking on Indiana, Rutgers heads to the Hoosier state to take on Purdue in their second Big Ten match up of the season. The Boilermakers are led by 2023 125-lb NCAA Runner-Up, Matt Ramos, and bring a balanced lineup to the table this season. On paper, Rutgers will be favored at most weights, but this is a sneaky match on the schedule. It will be the first Friday/Sunday Big Ten weekend for Rutgers, and will be a Sunday road match. Rutgers should fair okay here, but this is definitely a match that can be surprisingly closer than what it should be. Outcome: Win (9 – 1) January 19th - @ Michigan State: This was a very fun dual last year, where Rutgers was able to edge out a 16 – 15 victory. One of the reasons for such a tight dual was the fact Michigan State swept Rutgers up top, from 184 – 285, including Brian Soldano giving up a major decision. Michigan State is not a loaded team, top-to-bottom, but they do match up well with Rutgers. Michigan State is strong in the middle of their lineup. They also have a good 184-lber in Layne Malczewski, who was the one that majored Soldano last year. Because of matchups, if Rutgers does give up a match or two where they have a slight edge, this could be a close one. One paper, Rutgers should be fine, but they don’t wrestle on paper. So, the Scarlet Knights will have to perform. Outcome: Win (10 – 1) January 21st – @ Michigan: Rutgers has a favorable start to their Big Ten schedule, but this where they start to run into the “Big Boys” of the conference. Michigan had a great season last year, finishing 5th in the Big Ten and 6th at the NCAA Tournament. Michigan felt they had the pieces to win now, as long as they could fill in some gaps. And boy, did they fill in some gaps. Michigan hit the transfer portal as if they were the Yankees in 2004 MLB free agency. The Wolverines added three Northwestern All-American transfers, and former Stanford National Champion Shane Griffith. Rutgers should be a quality dual meet team this year, but they just do not have the fire power to compete with Michigan. Especially this Michigan. There are some individual bouts that Rutgers should win and will be huge for rankings and/or post-season seeds. Outcome: Loss (10 – 2) January 27th – Minnesota: This is a bout I have circled on the schedule. This is a dual with a lot of intriguing individual bouts, and it very well be a match that comes down to the big boys at heavyweight. Minnesota is led down low by two-time All-American Pat McKee, who wrestles at 125-lbs. The Golden Gophers are also very tough at 157, 174, and 184. All four weights will be crucial swing bouts that determine this dual. I actually like how Rutgers matches up with Minnesota, and this is a home dual. However, something about a Saturday afternoon Big Ten dual just doesn’t sit well with me. Especially, coming off a potentially ugly loss to Michigan. I’ve been pretty kind to Rutgers thus far, but I think in a reasonable manner. I am going to have to give this one to Minnesota in a nail biter. Outcome: Loss (10 – 3) February 4th – Ohio State: Rutgers had an opportunity to knock off Ohio State two seasons ago, but came up short. Last season, Rutgers felt good about their chances coming into the dual meet, but ended up dropping a one-sided 27 – 12 loss. Is this the year Rutgers can finally pick off Ohio State? Rutgers certainly matches up well enough to do so. This Buckeye team will have a fairly young lineup, but the freshmen in their lineup are ultra talented. Of course, Ohio State will be without multiple-time All-American and national finalist, Sammy Sasso. Sasso suffered a gunshot wound during a car-jacking attempt overt he summer, but is thankfully recovering. There are three key bouts to keep an eye on here. They are 165, 184, and 285. At 165 we will likely see Anthony White take on former Rutgers commit, Bryce Hepner. Hepner was committed to the Scarlet Knights, but ultimately flipped his commitment to Ohio State. I think this should be a really fun dual, the atmosphere should be electric, and there is undoubtedly a path to victory for Rutgers. For some reason, I am just having a hard time going against Ohio State. Outcome: Loss (10 – 4) February 12th - @ Penn State: What is there really to say about this one? Every time Penn State losses talent, they fill the holes with freshmen who place top eight in the country. In some cases, even top four. Not to mention, the Nittany Lions, who are returning two national champions, two runner-ups, and two All-Americans, brought in two All-American transfers at 133 (Aaron Nagao of Minnesota) and at 184 (Bernie Truax of Cal Poly). This team will not be touched all year, and that is saying something. Both Cornell and Michigan may have the best teams they have had in quite some time. Iowa, barring some suspensions, may be an extremely tough team, as well. But the NCAA could hand Cael Sanderson his national championship trophy now if they want because they will simply be that good. Outcome: Loss (10 – 5) February 16th – Maryland: Usually, seeing Maryland on the schedule, especially after the stretch Rutgers will have gone through, would bring some relief. However, head coach Alex Clemsen has done a fantastic job with this program, and has built the Terps into a pretty tough team. Maryland was 10 – 9 last season, which was the first time the program had a winning record since 2014. Maryland has a few tough outs at both the top and bottom of their lineup. However, Rutgers will be favored at several middle-weight bouts. Rutgers just matches up a bit too good for Maryland. Where Maryland is good, in most cases, Rutgers is just a tad better. Now that does not mean an upset or two could turn this match upside down, but Rutgers should walk away with the win, and close out the Big Ten dual meet season on a positive note. Outcome: Win (11 – 5) February 21st – Bloomsburg: Rutgers will close out the year with a midweek home dual against Bloomsburg. The Huskies have had a rough stretch over the last several years, and it appears as if they will be down again this year. I would imagine not many starters will wrestle this one. Rutgers most likely keeps some guys rested for the post-season, and avoid injury before the Big Ten Tournament. Outcome: Win (12 – 5)

RECRUITING NEWS -- UNCOMMITTED TARGETS...