2022 Rutgers Football QB commit Gavin Wimsatt earns Elite 11 finals invite
Class of 2022 Rutgers Football commit Gavin Wimsatt earned one of the highest honors that a high school quarterback can today as he was selected to participate in the Elite 11 finals after a stellar camp performance down in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.
The Elite 11 finals event will also take place in Nashville, Tennessee this summer and will once again likely be a three day event featuring 25 of the country's best high school quarterbacks as they compete against one another in on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction and off-field development per the Elite 11 website.
Wimsatt is one of 10 prospects that have been invited so far as he will join the likes of Ty Simpson (Alabama), Nick Evers (Florida), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Qwinn Ewers (Ohio State), Connor Weigman (Texas A&M), Walker Howard (LSU), Devin Brown (USC), AJ Swann (Maryland) and Jacurri Brown (Miami).
