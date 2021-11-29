2022 Florida OL Dantae Chin details Rutgers commitment

Chin spoke with The Knight Report about his decision, how Rutgers found him and more.

The 6-foot-4, 288-pound offensive lineman is currently listed as a tackle on his HUDL profile, but could play on the interior at the next level.

Rutgers Football has landed another verbal commit today in their 2022 recruiting class as Florida offensive lineman Dantae Chin made his decision official late last night on the phone with head coach Greg Schiano.

"I committed last night when I was on the phone with coach (Greg) Schiano," Chin told TKR. "I've dreamed about being a part of a Big Ten football program, one where they run the ball a lot and I also wanted to be a part of an academically focused school, so Rutgers met all my requirements. That’s the main reason why I committed last night and I'm looking forward starting my collegiate career as soon as possible."

Now this was only Chin's first year of playing football, so he has flown under the radar a bit. However lucky for Rutgers, one of his high school coaches got the ball rolling between Chin and Rutgers to make this happen.

"My OC coach Fitz sent my film to the coaches up at Rutgers and they all loved my film, my footwork and my ability to drive people after the play," said Chin. "Also my head coach Rocco Casullo was sending them film of me playing basketball showing off my footwork a little bit more to display how a big man like me is able to move so fast. Since then I have been in-touched with coach (Andrew) Aurich and other coaches at the school and I committed to coach Schiano after the offer last night."

Next up for the Florida offensive line is an official visit up to check out campus, and that will occur next weekend.

"I'm excited to see New Jersey," Chin said. "I’m going to be living there for the next four years of my life. I want to see what the environment is like the campus and meet the guys and coaches in person."

At the moment Chin is unranked, but will get a Rivals ranking relatively soon.

Stay tuned for more on Chin and other RFootball recruits right here on The Knight Report.