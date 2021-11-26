2022 DeMatha DB Zilan Williams commits to Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound prospect is currently listed as a safety, but could project as either a cornerback or safety at the next level. In the end Williams chose Rutgers over eight other scholarship offers from programs such as Army, Boston College, Liberty, Maryland, Purdue, Virginia and a few others.

Rutgers Football continues to add to their 2022 recruiting class today as they received a verbal commitment from DeMatha defensive back Zilan Williams .

Williams took a visit up to check out Rutgers campus and spent some time with the coaches who raved about his abilities.

“Their message to me was that they really love my natural abilities when it comes to playing football. They also said that they love my intelligence and my overall personality. More importantly they told me about how much they feel like Rutgers can develop me into a better athlete and a better man. They also said they can help prepare me for whatever life brings me after college.”

At the moment Williams is ranked a 5.5, three-star prospect, but has the ability to move up in the next rankings update.

Stay tuned for more on Williams and other RFootball recruits right here on The Knight Report.